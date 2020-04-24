PNR to start Manila-Naga test run for supplies delivery

LEGAZPI CITY – The Philippine National Railways (PNR) announced on Thursday that a Diesel Multiple-Unit (DMU) train has arrived in Naga City on Thursday to do a trial run in preparation for the hauling of medical supplies to Bicol amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).Lawyer Celeste Lauta, PNR assistant general manager, told the Philippine News Agency that the test run would determine the capability of the DMU train in bringing cargo supplies to the region from Metro Manila.These supplies, she said, are those needed by the Department of Health, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police in their fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Bicol.Lauta said “once the train test run is successful, we will request the Interagency Task Force approval following the ECQ Safety Health and Environment Protocol for the PNR to resume the Manila-Naga train operations”.Several problems including those concerning informal settlers and severe damage to the tracks have caused PNR services to cease, although the current administration has been consistently working to make PNR fully operational anew. (PNA)