Organization UP Harong calls for donations for Cam Sur jeepney drivers

The entire island of Luzon was placed under an enhanced community quarantine to serve as a safety measure against COVID-19. The enhanced community quarantine is expected to continue until April 30.
Consequently, roughly 2200 jeepney drivers in Camarines Sur have been greatly affected among others by the suspension of mass transportation following the declaration of the ECQ. This has caused challenges for the drivers who solely rely on trips to provide for their families’ basic needs.
In light of this, we are currently accepting any form of donations that will aid the families of these jeepney drivers get through this pandemic. We are aiming to release relief packs to as many drivers as we can – one municipality at a time.
For in-kind donations, you may inform Berlyn Eleazar at 0906 289 4864 before dropping them off at BIKESLY TRADING located behind PBCOM along Panganiban Bridge, Naga City.
For monetary donations, you may send them through the following accounts:
1) BDO: 006820288416 (Berlyn Eleazar)
2) BPI: 9549-0873-42 (John Jeshurun Samonte)
3) GCash: 0929 113 0075 (John Jeshurun Samonte)
4) PayMaya: 0929 113 0075 (John Jeshurun Samonte)
If you have any questions or suggestions, please do not hesitate to message the UP Harong page or Berlyn Eleazar at 0906 289 4864.
Thank you so much!
Thursday, April 23, 2020
