NFA distributes over 18K bags of rice to LGUs in CamNorte amid COVID-19









Morfe said that of the 18,864 bags of rice issued, the following were the breakdown of the distribution: Provincial Government of Camarines Norte – 3,698; Vinzons – 909; Talisay – 651; Sta. Elena – 1,000; San Vicente-683; San Lorenzo Ruiz 1,060; Paracale – 1,172; Mercedes – 1,529; Labo – 2,248; Jose Panganiban – 1,100; Daet – 2,410; Capalonga – 1,400; and Basud – 1,003.





The number of bags of rice distributed directly to the barangays are already counted in their respective town.



The issuance of rice in the LGUs is in line with the National State of Calamity due to COVID-19 wherein LGUs use rice as part of their relief goods for their constituents.



Also being the nation’s custodian of government rice buffer stocks, NFA has been tapped to perform important functions under the National Task Force COVID-19 of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases.



The barangay, municipal and provincial LGUs likewise will pay the rice of P1,250 per sack, either in cash or through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) if it will be credited, she said.The National Food Authority's on-going procurement of palay in Camarines Norte.



She said that they also cater to the farmers’ need for a ready market for their produce wherein the NFA price for palay is P19.00 per kilo.



As of April 9, the NFA recorded stocks of 15,005 bags of palay and conducting an on-going procurement from those harvesting this period.



To augment their rice inventory they continuously do milling activity in NFA owned rice mill while waiting for the 30,000 bags from the NFA Region IV, she said. (RBManlangit-PIAV/Camarines Norte)

DAET, Camarines Norte -- A total of 18,864 bags of rice were issued by the National Food Authority (NFA) to the Local Government Units of Camarines Norte and to all 12 towns of this province as of April 9. This was confirmed by NFA Provincial Manager Noemi A. Morfe.