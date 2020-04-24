Naga City mulls seeking ECQ extension



In a post on Facebook this morning, the team said it will indorse to Sanggunian Panlungsod the adoption of an ordinance extending ECQ considering that cases have not yet decelerated which, per decision tool of the IATF, requires continuation of the ECQ.



It will be recalled that earlier today, President Rodrigo Duterte did not include Naga City in the list of areas where Enhanced Community Quarantine will continue.



To date, the city has recorded five Covid-19 cases, with three active cases, one recovered, and one death.

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Naga City COVID-19 Incident Management Team is set to communicate with the Inter-Agency Task Force its concern over the lifting of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) here.