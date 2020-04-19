MNCCI’s Hot Kitchen Project sends inspiration to COVID-19 frontliners

Meals to be distributed to COVID-19 frontliners are prepared at the BISCAST Food Laboratory. (Photo credit: MNCCI, Inc. Vice President Eleanor Z.Montemayor).



NAGA CITY—The health crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic has brought the health workers to the forefront, putting their own health and security at stake. This too, is in consonance with the Hippocratic oath they made – which is to save lives, among others.





The Metro Naga Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (MNCCI), Inc. – a businessmen-led organization under the headship of its President, Ferdinand Sia believes that a little gesture of kindness can sow inspiration and show appreciation to this noble endeavor.



With these doctors, nurses and health professionals are also men in uniform, barangay workers, responders, media and those in charge of delivering the basic services to ensure that even with the imposition of lockdown pursuant to the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) guidelines, no one will be deprived of his utmost needs.



What could be better way to serve these “modern day heroes” than to make sure that their stomachs are filled with deliciously prepared hot meals right from the kitchen? This gave birth to MNCCI’s Hot Kitchen project, which received positive support from the business community and donors alike.



Every day, 1,500 food packs are being readied to be distributed to the front liners - to health workers, doctors and nurses working in various hospitals, Public Safety Officers, uniformed men –armies, policemen, BFP personnel, responders and their force multipliers who patiently man every borders and checkpoints to ensure that ECQ is properly implemented and to volunteers who devoted their time in the name of service.



MNCCI, Inc., a lead partner of Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (A-PAD) in the Bicol Region work in collaboration with the city government of Naga thru Mayor Nelson Legacion, A-PAD Bicol, Grow Negosyo, St. Joseph Alumni Association Batch 95, UPLBAA CamSur Chapter and Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology (BISCAST) where the meals are being prepared in their food laboratory.



MNCCI Vice President Eleanor Zuniga Montemayor said that aside from the hot meals, MNCCI also distributes face shields, especially to the health workers who are in dire need of such for their protection.



“Donors continue to pour in as more and more frontliners are in need of support.



To those who wish to share, they may deposit it at the Philippine National Bank (PNB)-Naga Panganiban Branch under the Metro Naga Chamber of Commerce and Industry account name with account number 2508-70002716,” Montemayor added.



Those who wish to give in kind donation, may get in touch with MNCCI President Ferdinand Sia at cp number 09175279107 , Ms. Peachy Dela Cruz at 09258222843.



As of presstime, MNCCI has already distributed a total of 21,935 packs of hot meals to the front liners.