Legazpi City adjusts window hours for businesses, pass-holders

LEGAZPI CITY – The city government has adjusted the business hours and the time residents could leave their houses for essential errands to between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m., effective Wednesday.Mayor Noel Rosal said he has issued Executive Order (EO) 019, s. 2020, which limits the residents' time on the streets while the enhanced community quarantine is in place to control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)."All who live and sojourn here are allowed to go out of their houses solely for the purpose of accomplishing essential errands only from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.," Rosal said in an interview on Wednesday.Previously, people were allowed on the streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Rosal’s EO stated that essential errands are the buying and selling of food and other basic commodities as defined by the Department of Trade and Industry; the purchase and sale of medicines, vitamins, medical supplies, and medical products; bank transactions; and scheduled medical check-ups and consultation for health-related issues.He said after the prescribed window hours, all commercial establishments shall cease operation."All commercial establishments allowed to operate are encouraged to open as early as 7 a.m. to maximize the window hours given to them, as well as to give the people more time to buy essential needs and avoid crowding in the establishments. Food establishments, sari-sari stores, convenience stores, public markets, food stalls, groceries, and supermarkets are expected to close at 3 p.m.," Rosal said in his order.However, drugstores and pharmacies that are not inside malls are allowed to operate after the window hours.Rosal said individuals found loitering after the window hours shall be turned over to the barangay’s curfew enforcement team, which shall escort them to their respective houses after making them watch a video about Covid-19."For the commercial establishments (that) shall still operate after the window hours, business permits shall be canceled without the need of further demand," he said. (by Connie Calipay, PNA)