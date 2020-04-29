Gov't workers may avail of GSIS emergency loan up to P40K

We are excited to announce the new look of our website!





It features changes in navigation, aesthetics, and and content structure to provide enhanced user experience.





Our website is also fully responsive, making it easy to navigate on a wide range of browsers and screen sizes.





We also have new advertising options for partners who wish to reach our massive audience.





This new look provides a clear message of who we are, and where our values lie.





In the region, Bicol Standard has always been a trailblazer in sharing information.





In this time of pandemic, we renew our commitment in serving and empowering the Bicolano community with information that is accurate, relevant, and responsible.



