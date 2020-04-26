DTI: Minimum health standards should be new business protocol

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez with DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III





MANILA-- Best hygiene and health measures practiced among leading export companies should be the new protocol in business operations, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.



In a statement, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said that minimum health standards such as strict social distancing, wearing of face masks, presence of sanitation stations, taking of body temperature, and provision of vitamins must always be observed in work and public places.





“Likewise, the conduct of COVID-19 tests, provision of nearby accommodations and shuttle services, allowing more work-from-home arrangements, and healthcare preparedness and insurance from enterprises, should be the new normal as we ease into the new way of doing business,” he added.



Lopez said that these measures must be exercised in order to minimize the health risk among workers as essential enterprises conduct their operations. This he said will be strictly once other sectors are granted to conduct businesses.



“We need to have a new way of doing business to ensure that our significant gains during the ECQ and the collective efforts in flattening the curve will not be put to waste once ECQ is fully lifted,” the trade secretary said.



“It is accepted that health takes primacy over the economy, but there is no dichotomy between the two if we take precautionary health measures when we do business and work with other people to minimize any health risk in a post-ECQ environment”, Sec. Lopez added. (PIA/DTI)