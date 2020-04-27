DSWD sets up mechanism for grievances and appeal on SAP





To address the rising issues and concerns regarding Social Amelioration Program (SAP) distribution, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has set up Grievance Redress System (GRS) tasked to address the complaints of the families claiming they are eligible but were excluded from the list of beneficiaries.



Social Welfare & Development Undersecretary Camilo Gudmalin urged the public on April 20 to report anomalies or irregularities on the delivery of SAP through the DSWD Grievance Redress System.





He said they may file an appeal with their respective Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs) within three days from the start of the payout or distribution of SAP in their barangay.



Under the Omnibus Guidelines, all grievances related to the SAP implementation will be managed and monitored by the DSWD Central Office-Operations Center through its 24/7 hotline number 16545.