Don't photocopy DSWD social amelioration forms -- DILG

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) warns against the unauthorized reproduction of the social amelioration cards for the Bayanihan Fund cash subsidy to the poorest of the poor affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.DILG Spokesperson and Undersecretary Jonathan E. Malaya said that the social amelioration forms cannot be Xeroxed or duplicated because these are pre-numbered and barcoded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).“Nais ng gobyerno na mabilis na maipaabot ang pinansyal na ayuda sa mga mahihirap sa gitna ng Covid-19 crisis pero binabalaan po ang publiko laban sa pekeng social amelioration forms. Hindi ito for sale at lalong hindi for reproduction maging ng LGUs o sinumang indibiduwal o grupo,” he said.Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act mandates the provision of emergency subsidy to around 18 million low income households. The subsidy amounts to P5,000 to P8,000 depending on the minimum wage of the LGU.He said that those caught photocopying the SAC forms will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.Malaya said that based on the directive of the President, the distribution of the assistance is under the full control and supervision of the DSWD which may seek the assistance of LGUs in the distribution of the subsidies together with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).“Kasabay ng pagpapabilis ng pamamahagi ng ayuda mula sa social amelioration program ay ang pagtitiyak na makakarating ito sa mahihirap at hindi sa bulsa ng mga tiwali’t mapagsamantala,” he said.The DILG reiterated the DSWD’s message that the government aims to help low-income families affected by the crisis receive the social amelioration assistance but priority will be given to the poorest of the poor and those at risk of not earning income during this quarantine period.The DILG Spokesperson emphasized that LGUs shall not install or cause to install any form of signage or appendage crediting any local government official, or bearing his or her image, for the distribution of any of the social amelioration measures.“Muli’t muli pong paaala na bawal ang epal. Ceasefire muna sa pamomolitika dahil ang kalaban ay ang Covid-19. Magtulong-tulong po tayong makabalik sa normal ang ating pamumuhay at ang ekonomiya ng bansa. #DisiplinaMuna ang ating ambag sa labang ito,” he said.