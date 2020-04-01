DOH reports 7 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bicol





The Department of Health Center for Health Development - Bicol has confirmed three (3) new cases of COVID -19, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in Bicol to seven (7).The fifth (5th) confirmed case is a 30-year old Filipino female from Camarines Sur, admitted at the Bicol Medical Center (BMC). The said patient has a travel history from United Arab Emirates and Caloocan City, according to the bulletin issued today, April 1, 2020.A 60-year old Filipino female from Camarines Sur is the sixth (6th) confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bicol. She has a travel history from Manila and consulted at a Local Health Facility after experiencing symptoms.The seventh (7th) confirmed case of COVID-19 is a 63-year old Filipino male from Albay. History of exposure is still being established. The patient is admitted at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH).These cases were among those announced by the Central Office earlier which were validated by the DOH CHD – Bicol.All confirmed cases are in stable condition. Status updates will be provided by the DOH CHD – Bicol in coordination with the hospitals and LGUs concerned as soon as data are available.The Local Government Units (LGUs) concerned had been provided the necessary data for them to be able to take action and assist in the contact tracing of those who may have been exposed to the confirmed cases.The Local Government Units (LGUs) are given the discretion to announce additional information particularly actions taken in relation to the confirmed cases, provided that they adhere to the provisions of the Data Privacy Act to protect the patients from discrimination. Identities and personal information of COVID-19 suspects or cases may only be known if there is consent from the person or demanded by law for the purpose of public safety.The DOH CHD – Bicol received reports that the COVID patients whose identities were divulged in the social media have been receiving discriminatory, racist and slanderous comments as well as threats to their lives. Our office condemns these unkind acts.The DOH CHD- Bicol reiterates to those who are peddling lies, false information and accusations on social media that these are in violation of Republic Act 11332 “An Act Providing Policies and Prescribing Procedures on Surveillance and Response to Notifiable Diseases, Epidemics, and Health Events of Public Health Concern, and Appropriating Funds Therefor, Repealing for the Purpose Act No. 3573, Otherwise Known as the "Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases", as well as Republic Act 11469 otherwise known as the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.The DOH CHD-Bicol calls on all LGUs to follow established protocol in the reporting of COVID cases to prevent panic and alarm. Likewise, it calls everyone to stay home.