DOH Bicol reports 9 Covid-19 cases, 8 new PUIs









As of 5PM of April 4, 2020, current confirmed cases in Bicol Region is nine (9), however eight (8) new Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) were recorded.The swab sample of 1 PUI from Catanduanes reported yesterday was already taken. PUIs with pending result in Bicol Region is now at sixteen (16).The public is urged to strictly follow home quarantine procedures. Please stay at home and do not go out unless needed.As Dr. Beverly Ho, Special Assistant to the Secretary for Health, said, "There are two fronts into this war, your homes in the community and the hospitals. We have more than 1000 hospitals in the country but over 20 million homes or households. We will have a better chance of winning this if 20 million households will do their part."Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also asked for the cooperation of everyone and noted the important role of the public in fighting COVID-19."Patuloy parin po ang ating laban para siguraduhin ang kaligtasan at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Manalig po tayo na sa ating pagtutulungan, ating pong malalagpasan ang sitwasyon na ito... Tulad po ng nabanggit kahapon, nakadepende po ang bansa natin saating lahat. Tayo po ang mga frontliners din sa laban na ito, ang health system po ay ating second line of defense na sasalo po saatin sa mga nagkaroon ng COVID-19" USEC said.