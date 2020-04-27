DOH Bicol reports 4th COVID death in region



Said patient is the fourth (4th) recorded death in Bicol Region, and the third (3rd) in Albay.





Bicol #30 was a 64-year old Filipino female from Tabaco City, Albay.



She arrived from Quezon City on March 11, 2020. She first experienced symptoms on April 15, 2020, and was admitted at Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) on April 20, 2020. She tested positive of COVID-19 on April 22, 2020.



DOH CHD – Bicol said it would like to extend its condolences to the family and friends of Bicol#30.

