DepEd postpones graduation rites for SY 2019-2020 indefinitely









With the extension of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon and in different parts of the country, and the continued restriction of DOH on mass gatherings, the graduation and moving up rites in basic education throughout the country is postponed indefinitely, the Department of Education announced earlier today.





If holding the rites will push through, DOH guidelines on mass gatherings must be observed.

As per DO 02, s. 2020 and DM 42, s. 2020, schools, in consultation with the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) leadership, can decide to reschedule or forego the holding of the rites once the ECQ or localized community quarantine is lifted, DepEd said.