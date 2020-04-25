COVID-19 IN BICOL | April 25, 2020

As of April 25, 2020 (6PM) Bicol Region’s confirmed positive cases remain at 35.No new positive cases and recoveries were recorded today.Seven (7) COVID-19 suspects tested negative today, bringing the total to 207.The total number of suspects recorded is 256 after three new (3) additional suspects are recorded.DOH CHD Bicol reminds the public that the Enhanced Community Quarantine is still in effect, thus, guidelines and directives must be complied with. Staying in our homes is one of the simplest yet helpful act which we can contribute in minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.