Bicol's Patient 23 is resident of Naga City--Mayor Legacion





NAGA CITY--Bicol's Patient 23 is a resident of Naga City, Mayor Legacion announced earlier tonight.

The patient, who is listed as a 36-year-old female from Albay in the data released by the Department of Health, is a police officer detailed in Legazpi City, he said."She came to Naga on April 10 and returned to her post on April 13. Symptoms thereafter manifested and patient was subsequently admitted at BRTTH."As a response, Legacion called an urgent meeting with Mr. Renne Gumba, IMT Commander, and Dr. Vito Borja, City Health Officer, with PJ Barrosa in attendance and later Councilor Elmer Baldemoro to determine necessary precautionary measures to take, he said.