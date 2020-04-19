Bicol records second Covid-19 death

The Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH CHD) – Bicol reported that patient with local ID code Bicol#19 died tonight due to Coronavirus Disease.DOH added: "Bicol#19 is a 74-year old male from Legazpi City, Albay and was admitted at Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH). He tested positive for COVID-19 last April 14, 2020.Said patient was the oldest among all the recorded COVID-19 positive in Bicol Region.He is the second recorded death in Bicol due to COVID-19.Patient had diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension and ischemic heart disease."