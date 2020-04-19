Bicol bishops push simultaneous prayer on April 19









Church bells will be rung across the region to signal the start of the prayer initiative with the theme, “United in Prayer, United in Mutual Help under the Mantle of our Ina (Blessed Mother)”.



“As believers, prayer is our lifeline. The sick, the dying and their families, the frontliners, decision makers, leaders, volunteers and fellow citizens need our prayers,” the bishops said.





“For many of us, observing protocols, staying at home and praying are our best contribution to this fight. And, praying together, as one region, can be more powerful and beneficial,” they said.



They also asked the faithful to light candles in their homes as they join the prayer which will be streamed on the dioceses’ Facebook page.



The bishops recalled that in 1880s, the region was saved from the cholera morbo epidemic “because of the prayers of our parents to Ina, Our Lady of Peñafrancia and the Divino Rostro”.



“In fact, we continue to remember the promise of gratitude made by our parents,” the prelates said.



“We Pray for our region, our country and the world. We invite anybody who is willing to participate even those outside Bicol to join us in prayer and spirit,” they added.



The Bicol region covers the Archdiocese of Caceres and the dioceses of Legazpi, Libmanan, Masbate, Virac, Daet and Sorsogon. (CBCP News)

Bicol region’s Catholic bishops invited people to pray together April 19, invoking the help of Our Lady of Peñafrancia “to beg for God’s mercy” in the midst of Covid-19 crisis.