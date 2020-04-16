Bayanihan, the SM Appliance Store way





The Bayanihan Spirit was alive and well when SM Appliance Center and its brand partners recently brought positivity, hope and inspiration to the frontliners and patients of the hospitals in the Philippines with donations of electric fans, mosquito zappers, and washing machines

With summer days ahead electric fans from Imarflex, Asahi and 3D will bring cool comfort to frontliners and patients. These were donated to the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Tala Hospital), Philippine General Hospital, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children's Medical Center and Mary Chiles Hospital.SM Appliance Center also provided environmentally friendly mosquito zappers from Daimaru to keep hospitals safe and free from harmful insects and flies. Insect killers from Imarflex and 3D brands were also given for further protection and assistance.In order to help hospitals with their heavy wash load, SM Appliance Center partnered with Whirlpool to donate inverter front load washing machines. The MegaTransport Logistics Corporation delivered these to the Rizal Medical Center, Las Pi ñas General Hospital, Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, San Juan De Dios Hospital, Ospital ng Maynila, Mary Chiles Hospital and Jose Reyes Medical Center.Tysons Global Exchange Inc. also joined in SM Appliance Center's initiatives with donations of Speed Queen heavy duty washers for the Lung Center of the Philippines and Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center. For more updates on SM Appliance Center and its CSR initiatives, you may want to visit our SM Appliance Center website at http://www.smappliance.com or like us at facebook.com/smappliance