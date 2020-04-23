Bar 2019 results out on April 29 -- Supreme Court

The results of the 2019 Bar Examinations will be uploaded in the Supreme Court website on April 29, 2020, after the En Banc session, according to Deputy Clerk of Court and Bar Confidant Rosita MR Nacional."In light of the government's call for social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19, everyone is advised to stay in their respective homes and check the results online. No visitors shall be allowed to enter the Supreme Court compound on said date and the list of bar passers will not be displayed in the premises," the announcement on Twitter reads.Bar passers are also advised to wait for further announcements regarding the clearance procedure, oath-taking, and roll-signing.