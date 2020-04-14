Ateneo de Naga University, pigcancelar an graduation para sa school year 2019-2020

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Oficial nang pigcancelar an gabos na graduation ceremony para sa Basic Education asin Higher Education sa Ateneo de Naga University igdi para sa School Year 2019-2020.Sa pahayag ni Fr. Roberto Exequiel N. Rivera, S.J., University President, sinabi kaini na dakula an peligro na may maulakitan kan coronavirus disease sa mga pagtiripon na siring kan graduation, maski na ngani magsunod sa manlaen laen na mga reglamento tanganing maprotegiran an mga tawo.Sinabi pa ni Rivera na para sa mga College asin Graduate Students, pwede sindang magbali sa 2021 commencement exercises, en caso mayo sinda nin kaulangan sa nasambit na panahon.An mga detalye manungod digdi ipapaluwas antes kan mga preparasyon para sa graduation sa 2021, sabi nya.Ini, segun sa University President, saro sa mga pinakamamundo asin dificil na anuncio."To the members of graduating Batch 2020, please take heart. You will forever be remembered as the graduating batch of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite all trials and tribulations, you succeeded and finished your studies! Your batch has truly overcome to face the brave new world we now live in. Please let this thought give you solace and consolation as you find true reasons for celebration this season, in the graces of good health and life, of family and faith. Congratulations, Batch 2020!" sabi sa saiyang pahayag.