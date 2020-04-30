Albay request for ECQ extension approval unlikely -- VG Lagman
Lagman
LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- "Between now and 11:59 P.M., it will be highly unlikely that IATF will still reconsider its position under Resolution No. 29 that Albay be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) starting May 1."
This was the announcement earlier today of Albay Vice Governor Edcel Grex Lagman.
He continued: "But nothing will also prevent all of us Albayanos to continue and intensify our collective efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our province."
He recommended Albayanos to religiously continue to wear face masks outside their homes, and continue being serious in following social distancing.
"We still follow quarantine rules and regulations. This way, we still control our own destiny starting 1 May 2020 when the whole province will be under GCQ," he posted.
The vice governor explained:
Under Section B. of Resolution No. 29 of the IATF dated 27 April 2020, Local Chief Executives (LCEs) limited to provincial governors and city mayors are authorized to put LGUs under Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ) if concurred into by their respective IATF-REGIONAL.
IATF Region V is headed by DOH RD Ernie Vera. I am confident that the task force he is heading will also consider the policy recommendations of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan ng Albay (SPA) relative to fighting COVID-19.
Section B. of IATF Resolution No. 29 states, to wit:
“BEGINNING 16 MAY 2020, all decisions to impose, lift, or extend community quarantine in provinces, highly-urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) shall rest with the IATF.”
“This notwithstanding, PROVINCIAL GOVERNORS shall be AUTHORIZED to impose ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE (ECQ) in component cities, municipalities, and barangays upon the CONCURRENCE of their respective REGIONAL inter-agency task groups.” (emphasis mine)
“Local chief executives (CITY MAYORS) of HUCs and ICCs (Tabaco City, Ligao City and Legazpi City) are likewise AUTHORIZED to impose ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE in BARANGAYS upon the CONCURRENCE of their respective REGIONAL inter-agency groups.” (emphasis on Albay’s three independent component cities mine)
“No LGU shall declare their own community quarantine regardless of nomenclature without observing the foregoing procedure.”