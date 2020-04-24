701 Bicolano students qualify as DOST Undergraduate Scholars

P7,000 monthly stipend;

P20,000 tuition fee per semester if enrolled in private universities

P5,000 book allowance per semester;

P1,000 PE allowance (1st year only);

One (1) economy-class roundtrip fare per year (if enrolled outside home province);

P10,000 thesis allowance; and

Group accident insurance

Out of the 701 qualifiers, 518 are under RA 7867 Scholarship (or the "Science & Technology Scholarship Act of 1994", for academically talented students from economically disadvantaged families), while 183 are under Merit Scholarship (for students with high aptitude in Science and Mathematics from families with better socio-economic status).

Scholarship qualifiers must pursue a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree program in any of the priority S&T fields of study at a state university/college or any private higher education institution recognized by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) as a Center of Excellence or Center of Development, or with FAAP Level III Accreditation for the BS program that he/she intends to enroll in. List of priority S&T programs can be found at the DOST-SEI website: www.sei.dost.gov.ph



Individual Notice of Award will be sent to the qualifiers once the Enhanced Community Quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak has been lifted. (Ms. R.A. Asuncion/Mr. M.F.L. Miranda, DOST V, with details based on report by DOST-SEI) Scholarship qualifiers must pursue a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree program in any of the priority S&T fields of study at a state university/college or any private higher education institution recognized by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) as a Center of Excellence or Center of Development, or with FAAP Level III Accreditation for the BS program that he/she intends to enroll in. List of priority S&T programs can be found at the DOST-SEI website: www.sei.dost.gov.phIndividual Notice of Award will be sent to the qualifiers once the Enhanced Community Quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak has been lifted. (Ms. R.A. Asuncion/Mr. M.F.L. Miranda, DOST V, with details based on report by DOST-SEI)

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Department of Science and Technology Region 5 announced that 701 Bicolano students qualified for the 2020 DOST Undergraduate Scholarship Program of the Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI).As S&T scholars, they are entitled to the following benefits: