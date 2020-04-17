2020: The Year of Trailblazing Bénéteau Oceanis Cruisers

Unrivaled Volumes and Dimensions: The Oceanis 40.1

















When the Bénéteau Oceanis 51.1 was introduced back in 2017, it marked the beginning of a new age of cruisers by Bénéteau, one that puts a monumental emphasis on generous dimensions. This year, the boatbuilding company continues the tradition with the 12.87-meter-long Bénéteau Oceanis 40.1, offering a vessel that is unprecedented in space and volumes, one that is also available in a number of layouts, drafts, and rigs, making her easily adaptable to a variety of lifestyles. Whether you’re sailing as a couple, as a family, as a group of young friends, or as a team of old salts, this boat is sure to make you as happy at anchor as you are under sail.The Bénéteau Oceanis 40.1 features an innovative flared and stepped hull design courtesy of naval architect Marc Lombard. Extending to over a third of the bow, these steps not only improve performance on water but also open up an incredible amount of space inside the boat. With her impeccable speed potential, her ability to remain stiff under sail, and her very liberal deck and interior floor plans, you would be forgiven to think that you’re on board a bigger and faster cruiser.Inside, this sailboat does not disappoint with her interior styling done by no less than the Italian design firm Nauta Design. With her walnut or light oak wood paneling, neutral-colored upholstery, and generously sized portholes and windows, she is remarkably bright both in the saloon and in the cabins. The Oceanis 40.1 is also available in two-, three-, or four-cabin variants, and because a good part of her is modular, every boat owner can customize their liveaboard experience no matter if they are just near the shore or out in the open sea.A younger sister to the Oceanis 62, the Bénéteau Oceanis Yacht 54 likewise embodies that spirit of innovation that has always been interwoven into the DNA of the Bénéteau brand. Her architects, Roberto Biscontini (exteriors) and Lorenzo Argento (interiors) capitalized on the company’s wealth of experience with their earlier Oceanis range offerings, all while remaining true to the same set of principles that have always guided Bénéteau in their creation of Oceanis vessels both present and past.From creating luxurious living spaces and utilizing materials and technologies that improve performance at sea, it’s truly a delicate balance of form and function that Bénéteau aspires to preserve in the fashioning of the Oceanis Yacht 54. All of these have resulted in a vessel that is supremely comfortable, breathtaking under sail, and easy to lend to shorthanded seamanship.The Oceanis Yacht 54 also sets a new standard by creating a paradigm shift in the concept of the traditional central cockpit, transforming it into a space that lends well to safety, to the free flow of people on board, and to hours of leisurely lounging, thanks to the generous seating spaces that have been made available on her deck. The cockpit’s flush layout—plus the way the boat’s sheets and halyards have been made to run aft of the cockpit seats—leaves a clean and spacious area for rest and relaxation, making this part of the boat the perfect spot for entertainment and introspective thinking.As with the Oceanis 40.1 one, the interiors of the Oceanis Yacht 54 were designed with a vision to create contemporary living spaces that evoke warmth and congeniality. This is why she was contrived to get as much natural light and ventilation as possible. Her cabins are also adaptable and well-engineered, affording unparalleled comfort and substantial storage room. Moreover, this yacht is also available in two different layouts, namely in a three-cabin, two-head configuration or in a three-cabin three-head layout. Her interior wood paneling, on the other hand, can be made of either light oak or walnut.Truly, both the Bénéteau Oceanis 40.1 and the Bénéteau Oceanis Yacht 54 are vessels that Philippine-based yachting aficionados can look forward to with great excitement. For more information about these highly anticipated sailboats, please send Europa Yachts Philippines an email at info@europayachts.net or call (+63-2) 8553-2027 today.