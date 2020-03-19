THE PASSERBY | When in a crisis

By Fr. Roy CimagalaChaplainCenter for Industrial Technology and Enterprise (CITE)Talamban, Cebu CityDEFINITELY, when we are in some especially difficultsituation like what we are having nowadays with the coronaviruspandemic, we should band together, close ranks and help one another inany way we can.Everyone, from those in position of government to thelowest citizen of the community, should care for one another. Ourdifferences and conflicts in some issues should take a backseat, atleast temporarily. They can be attended to at some other time. Like inthe hospitals when there are just too many patients seeking attentionand admission, we have to do some triage.When our very own life, health and survival of our societyare under threat, let’s work together to tackle the problem together,and avoid bickering, complaining, fault-finding and the otheretceteras of negative activities among ourselves.If we notice certain aspects of the problem to bedisregarded or are given inadequate attention, then let’s bring themout to the proper authorities. But this should be done always in theproper tone, with great delicacy albeit with utter clarity, especiallywhen the matter involved is considered urgent.But if we ourselves can already do something about theseaspects of the problem, then let’s do it ourselves withoutunnecessarily bothering the others or the higher entities in oursociety. It’s part of the principle of subsidiarity that should governour social, collective life. The other two are those of the commongood and solidarity. It would be good if we once again review thesesocial principles.When our government orders some drastic measures likelockdown or quarantine, etc., to tackle the problem of thecoronavirus, we have to presume that things are studied well and thatthese extreme measures are resorted to with good measure ofprudence—that is, to avoid a greater harm and damage to the people andto our society in general.I know that some of us may feel that such measures are anover-reaction, and that they fail to consider the unpleasantimplications on some sectors of our society. Truth is they are indeeda bitter pill to take. No question about that.But if we consider what is happening in other countriesthat are affected by the same problem and what they did to tackle thatproblem, then we should understand why such measures have to beresorted to.Yes, no doubt everyone suffers, though in different waysand in different degrees. That consequence cannot be helped. That isjust part of our human condition here on earth, whether we are in goodtimes or in bad.That is why we should just help one another. Those who arestronger among us, better positioned, favoured or endowed should givea helping hand to those who are weaker and less fortunate. This iswhere the social principles of the common good, solidarity andsubsidiarity should get into action. This crisis can be a wonderfuloccasion to find new and creative ways to help one another.Besides, if we are genuine Christians, we already know andare assured that everything will always work out for the good. (cfr.Rome 8,28) We already know that whatever suffering we would undergohere can have positive, constructive and salvific effect on us. Christtakes care of everything. What we cannot do, he can do it. What isimpossible to us is always possible to him.So, we should not worry too much and waste our timefighting each other over some perceived inadequacies, missteps andmistakes that others, especially our public officials, may commit.Let’s just be sport about everything. We cannot avoid some mistakesand setbacks from happening. But these should not stop us from movingon.Instead of focusing on the mistakes and raisingcomplaints, let us find solutions and offer some help. The very leastthat we can do and can be done always is to pray and offer sacrifices.