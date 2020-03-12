Stash of ammunition recovered from NPA hideout in CamSur



LEGAZPI CITY -- A stash of ammunition was recovered by Army soldiers in an abandoned lair of suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in a remote village of Del Gallego town in Camarines Sur early this week, a belated report said Thursday.



Capt. John Paul Belleza, 9th Infantry Division (9ID) Public Affairs chief, in an interview said the recovered items included 2,343 rounds of 7.62 ball ammunition, 5,000 rounds of 7.62 linked ammunition, six clipped magazines with eight rounds of ammunition each, 150 rounds of .30-caliber M1 ball carbine ammunition, and 3,460 linked rounds believed to be of .30-caliber ammunition.



Belleza said the recovery of the stockpile of assorted ammunition believed to have been left by fleeing rebels was a result of a tip-off by a former NPA rebel who recently surrendered to the 9ID headquarters.



Last Saturday, March 7, Army soldiers on patrol discovered a communist lair in a remote village in Masbate where a cache of ammunition was also recovered. (PNA)

