St. Agnes Academy cancels classes due to Covid-19

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--Classes at St. Agnes Academy here are cancelled from March 13 to 25, in view of the growing concern over the spread of Covid-19.In a letter to the school community, Directress Sr. M. Celine Saplala, OSB explained that teachers have prepared modules for the learners/students to accomplish at home, to be submitted when they come back on school on March 25.The school administration also decided to quarantine the Grades 11 and 12 HUMSS and teacher-chaperones who went to Manila and visited the Senate.They will stay at home until the 25th of the month, as recommended by the school doctor and health officials, Saplala said.Along with the precautionary measures, the Directress attached Medical Circular 4 from School Physician Muriel D. Medel, MD, DPPS, citing health measures for the school community to follow, including handwashing, respiratory hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.