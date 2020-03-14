SSS program to cover job order, contractual workers in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY – At least 1,000 job order (JO) and contractual workers in Albay will now be covered by the Social Security System after a memorandum of agreement (MOA) was inked by the local government unit (LGU) of Libon, the city government of Legazpi, and the SSS recently.Jeanette Mapa, SSS-Legazpi spokesperson, said in an interview on Thursday that the coverage will be under the KaltaSSS-Collect Program.“JOs and contractual workers will be registered as self-employed members of the SSS while their respective employers, such as national government agencies, state colleges and universities, local water districts, and LGUs, will be responsible (for) remitting their monthly contributions to SSS through a salary deduction scheme,” Mapa said.She said JOs and contractual workers may now enjoy social security protection, such as sickness, maternity, disability, unemployment, death, and funeral benefits.“They may also avail of loan privileges, such as salary, calamity, educational loan assistance, and housing, among others,” Mapa added.In a separate interview, SSS-Legazpi acting head Antonio A. Casimiro said aside from the LGUs, other agencies have also inked partnerships with them.“We have five regional offices of national government agencies, seven LGUs, one state college and university, one local water district, and one government hospital,” Casimiro said, adding that the SSS is fortunate to have the support of its local government partners in the region as they realize the importance of SSS membership for their employees.To date, SSS-Legazpi has 1,155 actively paying members through the KaltaSSS-Collect Program. (PNA)