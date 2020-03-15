PUI at Bicol Medical Center tests negative for Covid-19

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--The Person Under Investigation confined at the Bicol Medical Center tested negative for Covid-19.This was announced by the Naga City Infection Prevention and Control Task Force through City Events, Protocol, and Public Information Office head Allen Reondanga earlier this morning.Three doctors exposed to said patient have been released from quarantine, the same announcement added.Meanwhile, the guidelines on general curfew, suspension of classes and events, and movement restrictions are still in place to prevent the spread of said virus.