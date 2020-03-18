PNP-Bicol intensifies conduct of checkpoints

Photo: Legazpi CPS





LEGAZPI CITY --- Police checkpoints have been set up in every exit and entry point in the entire Bicol region to closely check on residents and transients coming from Metro Manila and other areas as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).Brig. Gen. Anthony Alcañeses, Police Regional Office-5 director, in an interview on Monday said he ordered all provincial, town, and city police chiefs to intensify its police the checkpoints in the six provinces.“The checkpoints manned by police and health personnel would check all passengers riding in buses, and private vehicles from Metro Manila and other provinces. The passengers will be asked to submit themselves to the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine following the Covid-19 precautionary guidelines set by various local government units,” Alcañeses said.He added that the police at the checkpoints would strictly enforce the “No Entry/Exit Policy” and require the passengers to present a valid identification card and travel documents and undergo thermal scanning to check whether they have symptoms of flu, colds, and cough.A holding area would be established for passengers with symptoms.Alcañeses also reminded personnel manning the checkpoint to strictly implement the guidelines on proper wearing of personal protective equipment as well as social distancing.Checkpoints are established at the boundaries along the Maharlika Highway connecting the provinces of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon.Still to be put up are those at the seaports and road networks in the island provinces of Catanduanes and Masbate.