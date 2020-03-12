Naga City to disinfect buildings to prevent Covid-19 spread

NAGA CITY—Naga City is set to disinfect buildings, including some churches and schools, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, City Health Officer Dr. Vito “Butch” Borja told the Bicol Standard.This after some 220 individuals, including Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona, priests, nuns, lawyers, judges, teachers, and entrepreneurs, were considered Persons Under Monitoring for the virus after travelling recently to Israel, a Covid-19 affected country.The City Health Officer recommended that all of them must be on self-quarantine for 14 days due to their travel."The Archdiocese has already provided us with a list of the names and addresses of the delegates. We are doing our best to get in touch with them for monitoring," Borja added.Meantime, the Archdiocese of Caceres released a statement that belied reports that the Archbishop is confined at NICC Hospital here."The information is false and the dissemination of this information is irresponsible. The Archbishop is at his residence and is duly following the DOH preventive protocol of self quarantine after his trip to Israel and he has shown no signs of infection," said statement reads.It will be recalled that the delegates were in Israel to attend the blessing and unveiling of the Ama Niamo ceramic plaque at the Pater Noster Church in Jerusalem.Bicol was among the 140 selected languages into which the words of said prayer were translated and installed in an engraving in the aforementioned church.Israel previously called for a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.