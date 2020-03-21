Mayor Rosal forms task force amid concern over Mulatto event in Legazpi

Rosal file photo

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)— Mayor Noel Rosal has formed a Special Task Force headed by City Health Office Alec Fulbert Gillego, amid growing concern about the people who attended the private party or concert in which 90s band Mulatto performed in this city.It will be recalled that Joey Bautista, the lead singer of said band, reportedly died from pneumonia and later tested positive for Covid-19, as revealed by his wife on social media.On his Facebook account, Rosal explained that he did not immediately speak up on the concern, because he waited until he could talk to Department of Health Regional Director Ernie Vera.He said DOH is the only agency authorized by the government to give declarations on Covid-19 issues.“Hanggang ngayon po sabi ni dir vera inaalam pa ng doh kasi wala pa sa official listahan ng mga covid deaths ng DOH,” the local chief executive added.“Tumulong po tayo na makausap na puede malaman sa naiwang asawa kng saang hospital dinala at nag confirm na covid nga cause of death..cardinal santos daw ito namatay,” he added.“For the meantime po lahat ng dumalo sa party although as investigated di na nakaperform yong namatay,hotel niya,airport,flyts ng cebupacific mnl-lgp at lgp-mnl na sinakayan niya,pamilya ng may birthday,tumulong sa paghanda ng party,” he further stated.Rosal also requested for test kits, or for swabs of the party attendees to be taken and sent to Manila for testing.“KEEP CALM, more na mas magingat tayo at huwag na muna magpara LABAS ng bahay..will KEEP YOU POSTED po of any DEV'T,” the mayor advised.