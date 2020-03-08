LTO RD Lutey gets new assignment

NAGA CITY—A new Regional Director of the Land Transportation Office in Bicol will assume office this week, replacing Atty. Noreen Bernadette San Luis-Lutey, who will have a new assignment at LTO Region IV-A (Calabarzon).Francisco "Franz" Ranches, Jr., the present Assistant Regional Director of LTO Region IV-A will take the place of Lutey.Interviewed by the Bicol Standard, Lutey confirmed that the turnover will happen next week.Ranches, former vice mayor of Vigan City, was appointed to the Land Transportation Office as Acting Director I in 2012 by then President Benigno Aquino III.He is an advocate of road safety, good governance, tourism, and heritage conservation.During his stint at LTO Calabarzon, Ranches worked to inspire a positive mindset for quality management at the regional office.Meantime, Lutey, a native of Pili, Camarines Sur, served as Regional Director of LTO Bicol since 2012.Her most significant achievement is the establishment in 2014 of the programme “Students Today, Road Users Tomorrow (STRUT)”.STRUT seeks to instill a road safety consciousness in young people through education about land transportation laws and regulations, so that they grow up to become responsible road users.Because of her relentless campaign, STRUT has been adopted by different groups, including several NGOs and some government agencies including the Department of Education.Further, Lutey played a role in the implementation of major land transportation laws, serving on the committee which drafted and implemented the IRR on RA 10586, known as the “Anti Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013."Through her leadership, LTO Bicol has attained the highest number of apprehensions in its enforcement and was conferred a special citation by former LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Virginia Torres in 2014.