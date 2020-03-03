LGU Naga City declares state of calamity due to ASF

Slaughter operations at Naga City Abattoir

(Photo by Sylranjelvic Villaflor)



NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—The Sangguniang Panlungsod of Naga has approved the request of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to declare Naga City under State of Calamity in view of the recent recorded cases of African Swine Fever in barangays Pacol and Cararayan.



The state of calamity allows the city officials to access the City DRRM Fund, in order to provide financial assistance to hog raisers.



This week, the city government announced it will be enforcing 1-7-10 protocol of the Department of Agriculture in dealing with the cases of the dreaded swine disease.



Close to 1,000 hogs are affected in the one kilometer radius following the identification of the two ground zero sites, Councilor Lito Del Rosario earlier told the media.