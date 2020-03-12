Legazpi vet reminds village execs on role in warding off ASF

ASF-FREE LEGAZPI. Legazpi City veterinary officer, Dr. Emmanuel Estipona reminds village executives on their role in maintaining the ASF-free status of the city in an orientation on Tuesday (Mar. 10, 2020). He said the barangay officials’ cooperation is needed in preventing the swine disease from entering the city. (Photo by Emmanuel Solis)





Estipona also reminded the village leaders to always monitor the movement of swine in their areas and report the health of pigs to their office to protect the pork industry of Legazpi.



He told them that hog raisers are strictly prohibited from putting up piggeries within the one-kilometer radius from the Double AA slaughterhouse of Legazpi to prevent the entry and spread of ASF.



“We are conducting regular checkpoints to all the strategic areas in this city to prevent the entry of infected pigs coming from other provinces in Bicol as one way of protecting the pork industry of Legazpi,” he added.



Estipona said all the pigs in the city’s abattoir undergo inspection and pass through thermal scanning before being slaughtered to make sure these are free of ASF.



He reminded meat vendors and meat shop owners to always display the inspection certificate issued by the slaughterhouse as part of informing the public that the meat they are buying is safe for consumption. (PNA)

