JUST IN | DOH confirms 3 Covid-19 cases in Bicol

The Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH CHD) - Bicol breaks its COVID –Free status with the confirmation of the first three COVID cases in the Region.Two of the cases were admitted at the Bicol Regional and Training Hospital (BRTTH) while one case was admitted at the Bicol Medical Center (BMC).Per DOH Tracker, PH 765 is a 50-year old male while PH 766 1 is a 53-year old male both admitted at the BRTTH. PH763 is a 48 –year old female admitted at the BMC. No other details have been provided.The DOH CHD-Bicol is validating the said cases and will coordinate closely with the Hospitals and the Local Government Units concerned for the contact tracing of those who had exposure or had a close contact with the said patients.Dr. Ernie V. Vera, Regional Director of the DOH CHD – Bicol assures the public that strict infection control measures are installed at the said hospitals hence the safety of its health workers is secured.He calls on the public to strictly follow all precautionary measures and stay home. CHD Bicol calls for cooperation of everyone to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the Bicol Region. Likewise, please refrain from spreading unverified information to avoid panic and fear. Additional information shall be provided as soon as available.