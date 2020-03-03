Illegal detention raps lodged against school official in Daet

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)—Complaints for violation of Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code as as amended by RA 1084 (Serious Illegal Detention) and Article 268 of the Revised Penal Code (Slight Illegal Detention) were filed against a member f the Board of Trustees of The Ripple of Hope Skills and Technology Institute Inc. here.The respondent was named as Regino Evasco y Jao, a resident of Gueverra Subd. Brgy. 15, Legazpi City, Albay.The Camarines Norte police said that at around 1:30 p.m. on February 29, the suspect padlocked and chained the gate of the school, located at Symar Building, Vinzons Avenue, Barangay 7, while six members of the school's Board of Trustees, along with one minor, were inside.They were identified as Maricel Rada y Villagen, Judilyn Elep y Apolinario, Sherley Vibar y Caparas, Haydee Obias y Abanes, Remida Benedicto y Iya, Francisco Ramos Jr. y Leonora.Said victims, the police said, called the police hotline for rescue.In the investigation, the police disclosed that an unsettled dispute over the management of the school triggered the incident.