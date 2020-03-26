Guidelines set for donations for PH’s Covid-19 response



MANILA – The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has imposed new guidelines with regard to donations that will help the Philippines step up its fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).



In a Palace press briefing on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary Karlos Nograles said the IATF-EID has designated the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) as the main coordinating body for all domestic donations that will be used for the management of Covid-19.



“The OCD is authorized to receive all domestic financial donations which shall thereafter deposit the same to the Bureau of Treasury,” he said.



Nograles said a government agency that will be a recipient of the donations needs to submit a request to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to get access to the donated funds.



He added that government agencies that will likewise receive donations in kind are directed to make a report to OCD.



“The Presidential Communications Operations Office is hereby tasked to make the necessary communications to this effect,” Nograles said.



Meantime, international financial donations would be evaluated and decided on by a technical working group that will be comprised of the OCD, DBM, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Finance, and Department of the Interior and Local Government, Nograles noted.

