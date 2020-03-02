DPWH improves local road in Calaguas, CNorte





Barangay Pinagtigasan in Calaguas Island, Vinzons, Camarines Norte is the recent recipient of a road concreting project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In his report to DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar, DPWH Camarines Norte OIC-District Engineer Edwin A. Bermal said that a 485-meter gravel road is now a 2-lane paved road through a recently completed P14.7-million local road improvement project.“Residents of Barangay Pinagtigasan and neighboring barangays are now utilizing better road leading to the local pristine beach in the island dubbed “Mahabang Buhangin”. This beach is among the leading tourist destinations in Camarines Norte, showcasing white sand and crystal-clear blue water comparable to that of Boracay,” said District Engineer Bermal.“With paved road, locals will be able to conveniently travel to Mahabang Buhangin where they can sell agricultural and marine produce to tourists especially during summer season, thereby providing more livelihood opportunities and improving living condition in the area,” added District Engineer Bermal.The construction of road in Calaguas Island received funding from 2019 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and was implemented from June 2019 to January 2020.