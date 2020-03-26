DOST V joins line agencies, LGUs and private sectors to combat COVID-19





Likewise, recognizing the economic impact of COVID-19 particularly to small businesses, the department suspended the collection of payments as well as waiving of penalty fees for the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) for the period of March and April 2020. This is also to show support and solidarity to small enterprises as they navigate through these difficult times on business operations.



DOST V and its six Provincial S&T Centers (PSTCs) urge the general public particularly the Bicolanos to stay safe, be vigilant and cooperate with orders and ordinances set forth by the National and Local Government Units. Together, we can fight this “invisible enemy” and at the end of this pandemic, we can rebuild our community to be more livable, safer, healthier, resilient and sustainable. (Engr. D.A. Peña, Jr., RPMO DOST V)



The Department of Science and Technology Regional Office No. V (DOST V) extended a helping hand by providing free alcohol and disinfectants to LGU-Legazpi City through the Office of City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (CDRRMO) on 22 March 2020.DOST V turned over the following items: 1) 41 bottles of 70% ethyl alcohol solution, 500 mL; 2) 15 bottles of 70% ethyl alcohol solution, 1L; 3) 2 bottles of 70% ethyl alcohol solution, 2L and 4) 22 packs of ready-to-use disinfectant solution. It also provided 64 packs of available nitrile gloves (as PPE) to LGU-Legazpi City, Albay.The Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory (RSTL) has utilized available chemicals in the laboratory to prepare and produce alcohol and chlorine disinfectants. This initiative was done to help prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community. It is also a way to appreciate and honor our dedicated front-liners who relentlessly serve the affected communities brought by this “global pandemic”.