Dominican School of Calabanga halts graduation rites

CALABANGA, Camarines Sur—The graduation rites of a private school here this morning were directed to be halted in compliance with the Executive Order issued by Provincial Governor Migz Villafuerte.In an interview with the Bicol Standard, Calabanga Chief of Police Major Roland Brugada confirmed that they received a report that Dominican School of Calabanga was holding graduation rites this morning, contrary to said Executive Order which prohibits and cancels all public events in Camarines Sur.Villafuerte issued the directive for the management and prevention of local transmission of Covid-19 in the province.Brugada said there was no resistance from the school administration to stop the gathering.“They said that the school activity had long been scheduled,” he narrated.“They further added that they will comply with the order, as they don’t want to cause any trouble,” he said.The graduation rites did not last long, after they were informed by the police and shown a copy of the Executive Order.Dominican School of Calabanga is a Catholic school run by the Order of Preachers.