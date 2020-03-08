DOLE to monitor wage hike in 40K Bicol companies

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) regional office in Bicol has reminded employers to comply with the PHP25-salary increase for daily minimum wage earners in the region.DOLE regional director Joel Gonzales, in a press conference here on Friday, said the increase, specified under Minimum Wage Order No. RBV-20 will be implemented in two tranches."From the PHP310 minimum wage today, an increase of PHP25 is expected to be complied by the employers, however, the automatic adjustment will be implemented in two tranches, one of PHP10 and PHP15. The 1st tranche of PHP10 will be effective after the 15-day of publication in a regional newspaper while the remaining PHP15 increase will take effect in July this year," he said.When asked when will be the first tranche take effect, “I am sure that the increase may start by the first week of April," he said.Gonzales added about 40,000 private establishments in Bicol will be monitored if they will comply with the wage hike."Yes, we will monitor all establishments here in Bicol and for those who will not be given appropriate increase they can visit our office then we can take immediate action," he added.He, however, clarified that those already earning above the minimum wage are not covered by the hike.Gonzales added that even employees under contract are covered by the increase, "an amendment must be made in the contract with respect to the increase of salary per day".Meanwhile, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) Bicol on March 4 also approved a wage increase to kasambahay (househelp) in the region.An increase of PHP1,000 is set or a PHP4,000 minimum monthly salary for kasambahay in cities and first-class municipalities while PHP3,500 for kasambahay working in other areas."Yes, the board will never forget our beloved kasambahay, the best part of this wage increase is it will be given all at once with no tranches. After the 15-day publication requirement, kasambahay in Bicol will already enjoy a full increase in their salaries," he added. (PNA)