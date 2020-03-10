DOH turns over ambulances to 3 Bicol provinces

Several ambulance units were turned over by the Department of Health (DOH) regional office for three provinces in Bicol on Monday (March 9, 2020). Each ambulance unit costs PHP2.3 million. (Photo by Connie Calipay)



LEGAZPI CITY — To deliver better health services to Bicolanos, the Department of Health (DOH) regional office here has started handing out new ambulance units to several provinces in the region.



“We were able to turn over six units today (March 9), of which three were for Albay, one for Camarines Sur and two for Camarines Norte, and we are expecting to turn over at least another eight units on Wednesday,” said Kris Bryan Baria, officer in charge for the Health System and Facility Development Cluster of DOH-5 (Bicol Region) in an interview on Monday.



The six ambulances are part of a total of 60 new units that DOH-5 is set to give to five provinces in Bicol.





Baria said funds for the purchase of the ambulances came from the agency's approved 2019 budget for the Region Health Facilities Enhancement Program.



He said the 60 ambulance units will be distributed as follows: Camarines Sur-25; Albay-18; Sorsogon-8; Catanduanes-6; and Camarines Norte-3. (by Connie Calipay, PNA)