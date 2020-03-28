DOH Bicol confirms 4th Covid-19 case in region





The fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bicol was announced by the Department of Health Center for Health Development – Bicol earlier tonight.





The patient is a 60-year old female from Albay. She arrived from Manila on March 10, 2020, and consulted at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) on March 21, 2020.





The onset of illness was on March 3, 2020 with cough, the DOH said.



Both the Regional and Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance unit are closely coordinating with the Local Government Unit and hospital for the contact tracing of those who had exposure or had a close contact with the said patient.



The DOH CHD – Bicol reiterates to the public to stay home and observe strict precautionary measures.

