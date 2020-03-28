DILG warns LGUs about injecting politics in relief distribution





The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is warning all Local Government Units about injecting politics in the distribution of relief goods to the poorest of the poor at this time of national calamity.“We have received reports that some barangays are selective in their distribution of relief goods, requiring the presentation of voter’s IDs or prioritizing their friends and relatives. Wala pong politika sa panahon ng sakuna. Matagal pa ang eleksyon. Serbisyo muna,” DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said.He said that the newly signed RA 11469 otherwise known as “Bayanihan to Heal As One Act” provides penalties to LGU officials disobeying national government policies or directives during this period of national emergency. Section 6 of RA 11469 imposes imprisonment of two (2) months or a fine of not more than One Million pesos or both, at the discretion of the court, for violations of the said law.The DILG Chief said that he will not hesitate to file charges against barangay officials injecting politics into relief distribution at this time of national calamity if warranted by evidence.He said that he has organized monitoring teams in all regions of the country to monitor and investigate the conduct of LGU officials including barangays. “Usec Marivel Sacendoncillo will lead the monitoring for provinces, cities, and towns while Usec. Martin Diño will monitor the barangays,” he said.