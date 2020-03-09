DepEd postpones schedule of 2020 Palarong Bicol, Division Concentration Trainings

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)— The Department of Education Regional Office in Bicol has suspended the conduct of the 2020 Palarong Bicol and Division Concentration Trainings, Regional Director Gilbert T. Sadsad wrote in Regional Memorandum No. 31, Series of 2020.Said move is to ensure heightened precaution in light of the recent developments in relation to the confirmed local transmission of COVID-19, and in anticipation of possible community transmission.This is also pursuant to DepEd’s Fifth Set of Policy Directives of DepEd Task Force COVID-19.Further, the conduct of activities for the month of March, all regional activities involving learners and/or teachers requiring travel and congregation of various schools and/or divisions, including the Regional Palaro are suspended effective upon the issuance of the Memorandum and until further notice.