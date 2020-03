NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--DepEd Naga announced this morning that it has rescheduled the Moving Up Ceremonies and Graduation Rites earlier set on March 30 to April 4 to April 13 to 17, 2020.The new schedule, which is an effort to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, was released in Division Memorandum No. 84, Series of 2020: