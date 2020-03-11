DA Bicol: 3,710 pigs depopulated in Naga City, CSur towns

PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)—At least 3,710 pigs have been depopulated from 29 barangays of three municipalities and the city of Naga in the round-the-clock effort to manage and control the spread of African Swine Fever here.



Culling team in Naga City (File photo from CEPPIO)

Of this number, 1,506 heads were depopulated from Bombon; 1,058 from Calabanga; 354 from Magarao; and 792 from Naga City, the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 5 said in its latest update.The total of affected farmers, further, has reached 683. Of this, 263 are from Bombon, 246 from Calabanga, 78 from Magarao, and 96 from Naga City.Heading the management and control in Camarines Sur is the DA along with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.An emergency meeting was recently held by said group with the C/MDRRMOs, City/Municipal Agriculturists, and C/M Epidemiological Surveillance Officers regarding urgent matters on African Swine Fever.Meantime, the continued joint monitoring of the Bureau of Animal Industry and National Meat Inspection Service in the checkpoints in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Sorsogon has resulted to the confiscation and disposal of 20.62 MT of meat and meat by-products without necessary documents, the DA announced.The same update revealed that in the town of Libmanan, the local government unit conducted meat inspection at the slaughterhouse at Barangay San Isidro and conducted patrol inspection at Libmanan River.In Baao, a massive information campaign was launched, and disinfectants were distributed.Blood samples from hogs in Canaman and Lagonoy were also collected, the DA noted.The Regional Field Office appealed to the public to cooperate with the Regional Action Command Center, as they are working 24/7 in the management, quarantine, and control measures of the swine disease.