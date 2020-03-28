CSur Covid-positive patient not admitted at BMC, says hospital chief

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--"There was no admitted PUI that matches Patient 763 profile."In the same update, Dr. Francisco DJ. Sales III, OIC Medical Center Chief added that the Bicol Medical Center currently has 7 PUIs admitted."At present, we are waiting for the Official Result from the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) in relation to Patient 763," he said."However, we have seen mild PUIs that matches the patient profile wherein swab was done and patient was sent home on home quarantine as per DOH Protocol," he confirmed."On monitoring, these patients are asymptomatic and are strictly complying with home quarantine instructions," the update states."Lastly, please be reminded to follow all precautionary measures and stay home. Refrain from spreading unverified news," it concludes.Earlier today, Mayor Nelson Legacion announced that PH763 is a 48-year-old female resident of Milaor, Camarines Sur."She returned from Manila last March 5, saw a doctor at BMC, and was swab stested on March 17. The positive result was reported only yesterday," Legacion said.Legacion added that after calling Milaor Mayor Anthony Reyes, he ordered a lockdown, barring the entry of residents of Milaor into Naga City.