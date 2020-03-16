Cam Norte suspends Bantayog Festival 2020 due to Covid-19

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)--Camarines Norte’s celebration of the Bantayog Festival is suspended, Governor Edgardo Tallado announced this morning via the Provincial Information Office.The province was set to celebrate its centennial this year.Meantime, Tallado said they are studying the possibility of implementing a four-day work week, as long as the 40-hour weekly work requirement is complied with.He further called for the Provincial Government Employees to cooperate with the efforts to contain the spread of the virus.At press time, a Full Council Meeting of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) is being held in preparation for further announcements.